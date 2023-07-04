Open Menu

RDA Issues Notice To Marketing Company For Advertising Illegal Housing Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising illegal housing scheme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, on Tuesday issued notice to marketing company namely Apex Group for advertising illegal housing scheme, Mid City Islamabad.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued notice to the marketing company for advertising illegal housing scheme Mid City in Mouza Kattarian, near New Islamabad International Airport.

He said that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the owners of illegal housing schemes and marketing companies promoting illegal business of unapproved housing schemes.

The spokesman said that unless a project gets No Objection Certificate from RDA, it could not be declared as an approved or legal project.

The marketing and projection of illegal projects give impression to general public that the project is already approved and legal, he said adding, the marketing companies are warned not to become part of any illegal activity.

He said the DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against the rules violators.

The citizens had also been advised not to invest in illegal housing projects and check status of the housing schemes at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk. RDA MP&TE Directorate could also be contacted in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Company Traffic Rawalpindi From Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

27 minutes ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

44 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

49 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

59 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

1 hour ago
Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

2 hours ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan