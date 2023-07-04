RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising illegal housing scheme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, on Tuesday issued notice to marketing company namely Apex Group for advertising illegal housing scheme, Mid City Islamabad.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued notice to the marketing company for advertising illegal housing scheme Mid City in Mouza Kattarian, near New Islamabad International Airport.

He said that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the owners of illegal housing schemes and marketing companies promoting illegal business of unapproved housing schemes.

The spokesman said that unless a project gets No Objection Certificate from RDA, it could not be declared as an approved or legal project.

The marketing and projection of illegal projects give impression to general public that the project is already approved and legal, he said adding, the marketing companies are warned not to become part of any illegal activity.

He said the DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against the rules violators.

The citizens had also been advised not to invest in illegal housing projects and check status of the housing schemes at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk. RDA MP&TE Directorate could also be contacted in this regard, he added.