RDA Issues Notice To Marketing Company For Advertising Campaign Of Nine Illegal Housing Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 07:18 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Friday issued a notice to a marketing company, M/s Reliable Marketing for advertising campaign of nine illegal housing projects.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued a notice to the marketing company namely M/s Reliable Marketing and directed it to stop advertising campaign of nine unapproved and illegal housing schemes namely New Metro City, Al-Muqeet City, Mega City, Al-Imran Homes, Al-Imran Garden, Prism City, Sarwar Shaheed Garden, Khan Village Housing Society and Faisal Town Phase-II.

He said the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take action in accordance with the law against advertising campaigns of illegal housing societies.

Unless a housing project gets No Objection Certificate from RDA, it cannot be declared an approved or legal project, he said adding, but, the marketing company was misleading the citizens. The marketing/projection of such projects gives the impression that they are already approved and legal. The marketing company has been warned to immediately stop advertisements of the illegal project.

He said on the instructions of the DG, the citizens had also been advised to check the status of the housing projects on RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk or visit the MP&TE Directorate RDA office to get information.

