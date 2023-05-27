RDA issues notice to Moreno Enclave, illegal housing scheme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Saturday issued a notice to an illegal housing scheme namely Moreno Enclave.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued notice to the owner of illegal private housing located near M-1 Motorway.

He informed that the sponsors had also been warned of strict action and directed to immediately stop the marketing of unapproved and illegal housing schemes.

They had been asked to contact RDA for getting NOC and approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken, he added.

He said the DG had directed the Director MP&TE to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing projects besides lodging FIRs against the rules violators.

He said that on the directives of the DG, the citizens had also been advised not to invest in illegal housing schemesand check status of the housing projects before investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.