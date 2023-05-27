UrduPoint.com

RDA Issues Notice To Moreno Enclave, Illegal Housing Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

RDA issues notice to Moreno Enclave, illegal housing scheme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Saturday issued a notice to an illegal housing scheme namely Moreno Enclave.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued notice to the owner of illegal private housing located near M-1 Motorway.

He informed that the sponsors had also been warned of strict action and directed to immediately stop the marketing of unapproved and illegal housing schemes.

They had been asked to contact RDA for getting NOC and approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken, he added.

He said the DG had directed the Director MP&TE to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing projects besides lodging FIRs against the rules violators.

He said that on the directives of the DG, the citizens had also been advised not to invest in illegal housing schemesand check status of the housing projects before investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

Related Topics

Motorway Noc Traffic Rawalpindi Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Part ..

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo 29 May

6 minutes ago
 Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment wit ..

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

13 minutes ago
 Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

1 hour ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

1 hour ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

2 hours ago
 Global investment in clean energy is on course to ..

Global investment in clean energy is on course to rise to USD 1.7 trillion in 20 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.