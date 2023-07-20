RDA issues notice to owners of illegal housing scheme, Rose Valley

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Thursday issued notice to the owners of illegal housing scheme namely Rose Valley.

According to RDA spokesman, RDA on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, issued notice to the illegal housing scheme in Mouza Adiala on Adiala Road.

He informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued notice to the owners namely Zafar Mushtaq, Sharjil Ahmad and Haris Iftikhar for cheating/misleading the citizens.

The Director MP&TE RDA had also issued demolition order against the housing scheme while First Information Report (FIR) was also lodged against the owners, he said adding, the sponsors were also warned to immediately stop the marketing of unapproved and illegal housing scheme.

The DG had also directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes and FIRs should also be lodged against the rules violators, he added.