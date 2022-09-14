RDA issues notices 14 illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has issued notices to 14 illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA under Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021 issued notices to the rules violators.

He said that on the direction of the DG RDA, the authorities concerned were taking legal action against illegal advertising and marketing of the illegal housing schemes. The authority issued notices to 14 housing schemes including Tab City Housing Scheme, Turkish Smart City Housing Scheme, Al-Rahmat Housing Scheme, Nishan-e-Mustafa Housing Scheme, Ample Living Housing Scheme, the Countryside Farms Housing Scheme at Mouza Baga Sheikhan Chak Beli Khan Road, Pine Green Housing Scheme, New Murree Township Housing Scheme, Hope City Housing Scheme, Bunyad Housing Scheme, Tokyo Smart City Housing Scheme, Green Hills Enclave at Mouza Lakot Expressway Murree, Agro Park Housing Scheme at Ratta Gujran, Rawat Rawalpindi and Forest Town at Mouza Chhani Sher Alam GT Road Rawalpindi.

He said that the RDA had also lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against three housing schemes including Turkish Smart City, Ample Living and The Countryside Housing Schemes while applications were submitted in relevant police stations for registration of FIRs against other illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman informed that the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements, adding, in this regard, the planning wing of the RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against illegal and misleading advertisements of the illegal housing schemes.

On the direction of the DG RDA, the public had been advised not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, he said adding, the citizens could check the status of the housing projects from RDA official website www.rda.gop.pk.