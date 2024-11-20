RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against unapproved projects: DG

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to 149 illegal housing schemes and the Authority was making all-out efforts to protect the general public from exploitation and financial losses, said Director General, RDA, Kinza Murtaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to 149 illegal housing schemes and the Authority was making all-out efforts to protect the general public from exploitation and financial losses, said Director General, RDA, Kinza Murtaza.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, she informed that RDA has launched a campaign against illegal housing schemes.

She informed that RDA has intensified its action against illegal housing schemes which are misleading the general public by offering non-existent properties. These schemes, which have been operating under false pretenses, have caused substantial financial losses by promising ownership of homes that only existed on paper, often limited to mere maps and advertisements, she added.

"RDA was committed to ensuring that the general public was protected from the harmful effects of these illegal schemes," said DG Kinza Murtaza.

She said: "We have issued notices to 149 illegal housing schemes and have made their fraudulent nature public through advertisements." These schemes have stolen people's hard-earned money by offering only dreams of home ownership," she added.

The DG emphasized that the increasing number of such fraudulent schemes have become a serious problem for the general public and urged the citizens to always verify the legality of any housing scheme before making investments.

She said: "We advise everyone to consult with RDA to ensure that the scheme they are interested in is legally approved, and their investment is secure."

The DG said that the RDA has also stopped the approval of new housing schemes.

A comprehensive survey was conducted, categorizing these schemes into three groups based on their legal status.

The general public is advised to refrain from investing in the following schemes, which have been classified as illegal or completely fake, she informed.

She said that illegal Housing Schemes are Bin Alam City, CBR Residency, Media Enclosure, Al-Haram Phase-2, Gujar Khan, Town 21 and others.

Completely fake housing schemes are Khyber Model Town Chakri Road, Pak PWD Chakri Road, City Model Town, Al-Baddar Motorway, Shadabad Housing Scheme, and others.

Non-Existent Schemes which have no land, staff, or offices are Regent Farm House, AM Town, City Homes, Greenstone, and many others.

The DG assured that only legally approved housing schemes would be allowed to operate in future and all such schemes would be monitored to ensure the safety and security of public investments.