RDA issues notices to 2 illegal housing schemes, 11 land subdivisions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has issued notices to two illegal housing schemes and 11 land subdivisions.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA had issued notices to Malik Tassawar, Zakir, Malik Riyasat, Asim Aziz, Sheikh Maisam, Idress Awan, Master Zaheer, Syed Samar Shah, Ch Aslam Bani, Qazi Naveed, Haji Abrar, Ch. Hameed, Malik Aslam, Malik Ibrar, Khurram Qayum, Ch. Abid, Raja Tahir, Ch. Yasir, Kosar, Badar, Anjum Kiyani and Tahir Madni, the owners of two private illegal housing schemes and 11 illegal subdivisions of the land namely Ittehad Town at Mouza Harnal on Mandra Chakwal Road Gujar Khan, Aziz Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd at Mouza Jarary on Jorian to Gahi Syedan Road Rawalpindi, Land Subdivision at Mouza Kallar Budhal Tehsil Kallar Syedan, Land Subdivision at Mouza Mankiyala Stupa Road, Land Subdivision Nazimabad at Mouza Louni Kallar Bypass Road Kallar Syedan, Land Subdivision at Mouza Louni Tehsil Kallar Syedan and Land Subdivision at Mouza Kallar Budhal Tehsil Kallar Syedan, Land Subdivision at Mouza Bagga Sheikhan, Land Subdivision at Mouza Chak Bhatta, Dhamial and Bishandot, Land Subdivision at Mouza Khabal and Sukhoo, Land Subdivision at Mouza Mera Sangal and two more Land Subdivisions at Mouza Khabal and Sukhoo.

He said the DG had also directed the Director MP&TE that action should be taken against illegal advertisements and marketing and a First Information Report should also be lodged against the owners of illegal housing schemes.

Moreover, the sponsors of illegal housing schemes were directed to immediately stop the marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing schemes and contact RDA to get NOC/approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

The citizens had also been requested not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, he said adding, they were advised to check the status of the housing projects on the RDA official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through illegal advertisements. In this regard, the Planning Wing RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing, FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes, he informed.