RDA issues notices to 37 housing schemes in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday issued notices to 37 housing schemes in Rawalpindi due to non-fulfillment of requirements for sanction of schemes under the provision of the Act and Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

The Director MP&TE said that the Directorate was taking legal action against the illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.

The authority has issued notices to the sponsors of the 37 housing schemes namely Abad Cooperative Housing Society, CBR Town Phase-II, Army Welfare Housing Scheme (Defense-I), Bahria Town (Phase-I,II&III (Partially), Bahria Town Phase-VIII, Bostan Avenue Housing Project, Clifton Town, Doctor's Cooperative Housing Society, Eastridge Housing Scheme, Fizaia Housing Scheme, Foreign Office Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Garden Villas, Golden Jubilee Cooperative Housing Society, Judicial Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Kehkashan Town, Khudadad City with Airport Enclave, Kohsar View Housing Project, Mumtaz City, Marble Arch Enclave, Municipal Corporation Co-operative Housing Scheme (Sector A&B), Pakistan Atomic Energy Employees Cooperative Housing Society, PARC Cooperative Housing Scheme, Rabia Bangalows, Rawalpindi Railway Employees Cooperate Housing Society, Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Safari Encalve II (Land Sub Division), Safari Villas-II, Sanober City, Shalimar Town, Shifa Cooperative Housing Scheme, T&T Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Taj Residencia, Tarnol Housing Scheme, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Up-Country Enclosure, Gulshan-e-Fatima and University Town.

Director MP&TE directed 37 housing schemes to submit a mortgage deed, deed of surrender and No Objection Certificate (NOC) taken from the Environment Protection Department etc. He directed to submit requirements very soon, otherwise approval of layout plans of housing schemes will be withdrawn or cancelled.

The owners/sponsors of some housing schemes are doing misleading advertisement by showing the provision of high rise buildings and showing development work in the area already approved. By way of this sponsor is cheating the general public.

The general public was advised in their own interest that they should be careful to make any investment in the illegal and unauthorized area and for high rise buildings which are not approved or allowed.

The Authority advised them to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase or agreement or booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA. It also could be checked on the RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.