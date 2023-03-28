UrduPoint.com

RDA Issues Notices To Five Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RDA issues notices to five illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Tuesday issued notices to five illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued notices to the owners of five illegal private housing schemes namely Green Lake City at Dhoke Bhaia Rawat, Chak Beli Khan Road, Safanza New Era at Ralla Gujrain Chak Beli Khan Road, Royal Ghar (Apna Ghar) at Mouza Paryal Chak Beli Khan Road, New Iqra City at Mouza Dheri Jorian, Rawat Rawalpindi and Hoon Farm House at Mouza Adyala Road Rawalpindi.

He said the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal housing schemes and advised the citizens not to invest in unauthorized projects.

The DG had also instructed the Director MP&TE to take action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal projects and lodge FIRs against the rules violators.

He informed that the RDA authorities would also lodge FIRs against the above-mentioned illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman said the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through illegal advertisements. In this regard, the Planning Wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action, he added.

He informed that RDA would continue its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes without any discrimination.

The DG had advised the citizens to check the status of the housing schemes at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk before investment, he added.

