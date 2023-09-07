Open Menu

RDA Issues Notices To Five Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Thursday issued notices to the owners of five illegal private housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Thursday issued notices to the owners of five illegal private housing schemes.

According to a RDA spokesman, notices were issued on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators issued notices to Malik Muhammad Ramzan owner of Cargo Village Housing Scheme in Mouza Katarian near Airport Islamabad, Ali Shah, owner of Hum Watan Enclave in Mouza Misriot near Misriot Dam, Tajammal Hussain Khanial, owner of Green Hawks in Mouza Bhal at Chak Beli Khan Road to Chontra Road, Sahbbir Amin, owner of Anmol Garden in Mouza Misriot, and Abdur Razaq Chaudhry, owner of Ameen Housing Scheme in Mouza Pind Ranjha, he added.

He said the DG had also directed the authorities to take action against illegal advertisements and marketing of such projects besides lodging First Information Reports against the owners of illegal housing schemes.

The sponsors were also warned to immediately stop illegal advertisements of unapproved and illegal housing schemes, he said adding, they had been directed to contact RDA to get NOC and approval of the schemes as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them.

He said that on the directions of the DG, the citizens had also been advised not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing projects and to check their status from RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

The spokesman said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements.

The Planning Wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing, FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes, he added.

