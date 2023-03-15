RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Wednesday issued notices to four illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Wednesday issued notices to four illegal housing schemes.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA issued notices to the owners of four illegal private housing schemes namely Capital Orchard at Chakri road, Prime Valley at Chakri road, Arizon City near Chakri Interchange and Citi Housing at Rawat.

He said the DG had also directed the Director MP&TE to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes and lodge First Information Reports against the rules violators.

He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through illegal advertisements. In this regard, the RDA Planning Wing had also requested FIA to take action against illegal and misleading advertisements, he added.

The spokesman informed that operation against illegal housing schemes would continue.

The DG had also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check status of the housing projects on RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk before investment, he added.