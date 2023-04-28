UrduPoint.com

RDA Issues Notices To Four Illegal Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Friday issued notices to four illegal housing schemes

According to an RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had issued notices to the owners of four illegal private housing schemes namely Pak Sar Zameen Town at Chakri Road, Century Town Housing Scheme, Rawat City Housing Scheme and Al-Buraq Enclave Rawat.

The sponsors were also warned to immediately stop the marketing of unapproved and illegal housing schemes and get a No Objection Certificate and approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

He said, RDA had lodged First Information Reports against two illegal housing schemes namely Pak Sar Zameen Town at Chakri Road and Century Town.

He informed that the DG had also directed the Director MP&TE to action against illegal advertisements and marketing and FIRs should also be lodged against the illegal housing schemes as another housing scheme, South City Developers was illegally advertising on social media. The citizens were informed that this housing scheme is in District Attock and not in the controlled area of RDA, he added.

The citizens were also advised not to invest in illegal housing projects and check the status of the housing projects on RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk, he said.

