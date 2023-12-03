Open Menu

RDA Issues Notices To Four Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has issued notices to four illegal housing schemes namely High Life City, SSJ Marketing, Wah Hills and Amman Scheme.

According to the statement issued by the RDA spokesman on Sunday, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had issued notices to Malik Ayaz Khanzada, Malik Junaid Ayaz, Saqib Tanoli, Abid Nawaz Qureshi, Haji Abul Wahab Khan, Ghulam Shabir and Abrar Hussain, the owners of four illegal private housing schemes namely High Life City, Project of SSJ Marketing and Property Advisor, Wah Hills in Taxila tehsil and Amman Scheme on Chakri Road Rawalpindi.

He said the DG had also directed the Director MP&TE to take action against illegal advertisements and marketing and First Information Report should also be lodged against the owners of illegal housing schemes.

He informed that the sponsors of illegal housing schemes were also warned to immediately stop the marketing of the unapproved/illegal housing schemes and contact RDA for getting NOC/approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

He said that on the directives of the DG, the citizens were advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check their status on RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk.

The spokesman said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements. In this regard, the Planning Wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against illegal and misleading advertisements of the illegal housing schemes.

