UrduPoint.com

RDA Issues Notices To Four Marketing Companies

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RDA issues notices to four marketing companies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has issued notices to the administration of four marketing companies namely Anzo Marketing, Wall Real Estate, Titanium Agency and Vital Marketing for illegal advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

Spokesman of RDA told on Saturday that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA had issued notices and directed the marketing agencies to stop advertising the projects of the housing schemes which were not approved. He said the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take action against advertisements of such housing schemes.

Under the rules, a sponsor could not advertise the projects, involved in sale of plots or housing units in print and electronic media without prior approval of the Authority, he added.

Unless a project gets No Objection Certificate from RDA Rawalpindi, it could not be declared as an approved or legal project, he said adding that even then, the marketing companies were misleading the public and they were investing in illegal projects. The marketing/projection of such projects were giving impression that the projects were already approved and legal. The companies were warned of strict action in accordance with the law if the advertisements were not stopped.

The DG, he said, had ordered the authorities to take action to stop publicity campaigns of illegal housing schemes at electronic media.

He advised the public not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check the status of the housing projects before investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk or visit RDA office to get information.

Related Topics

Visit Traffic Sale Rawalpindi Media From Housing

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

2 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

2 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

2 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

2 hours ago
 BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air ..

BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air in asylum row

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.