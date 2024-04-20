RDA Issues Notices To Illegal Housing Schemes, Park View City Phase II, Baku City
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM
The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to two illegal housing schemes namely Park View City, Phase-II and Baku City
The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to two illegal housing schemes namely Park View City, Phase-II and Baku City.
The RDA spokesman told on Saturday that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA issued notices to the owners of two illegal housing schemes namely Park View City Phase-II near T-Chowk G.T Road Rawat and Baku City located in mouza Trahia Chakbeli, Link Road Rawalpindi which started development work and marketing without approval from RDA.
He said that the illegal housing schemes were selling plots fraudulently, adding, the DG RDA had directed the Director MP&TE that action in accordance with the law should be taken against illegal advertisements and marketing and First Information Reports should also be lodged against the owners of illegal housing schemes.
The Authority also warned the sponsors of illegal housing schemes to immediately stop the marketing of the unapproved and illegal housing schemes and contact RDA for getting NOC/approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against the rules violators, he added.
He said that on the directions of the DG, Kinza Murtaza, the citizens were advised not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes.
The public was also asked to check status of the housing schemes from RDA before investing or check RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk.
He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements. In this regard, the Planning Wing RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing, FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes.
