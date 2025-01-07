RDA issues notices to owners of five illegal land subdivisions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to the owners of five illegal land subdivisions in various mouzas, said a RDA spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA issued notices to the owners of five illegal projects in various mouzas: Adhwal, Misriot, Morgha, Kataraian, and Pind Bhoti, Rawalpindi.

The illegal land subdivisions began development works without obtaining the necessary approval from RDA and involved in illegal marketing and booking of plots through print and electronic media.

The spokesperson informed that the subdivisions were involved in illegal business. RDA issued notices and warned the violators that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

He said that Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, had directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.

He further said that RDA would also lodge FIRs against the owners of these illegal land subdivisions.

“The developers are unlawfully advertising their schemes and running their offices without obtaining approval from RDA, in violation of Rule 46 (1) of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021, ”he added.

The MP&TE Directorate has directed the owners of these illegal housing schemes to immediately stop all development activities, advertising campaigns, sale and purchase of the plots.

He informed that the DG has urged the citizens not to invest in illegal housing projects and check status of the schemes at RDA website: www.rda.gop.pk.