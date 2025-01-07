Open Menu

RDA Issues Notices To Owners Of Five Illegal Land Subdivisions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 09:10 PM

RDA issues notices to owners of five illegal land subdivisions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to the owners of five illegal land subdivisions in various mouzas, said a RDA spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA issued notices to the owners of five illegal projects in various mouzas: Adhwal, Misriot, Morgha, Kataraian, and Pind Bhoti, Rawalpindi.

The illegal land subdivisions began development works without obtaining the necessary approval from RDA and involved in illegal marketing and booking of plots through print and electronic media.

The spokesperson informed that the subdivisions were involved in illegal business. RDA issued notices and warned the violators that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

He said that Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, had directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.

He further said that RDA would also lodge FIRs against the owners of these illegal land subdivisions.

“The developers are unlawfully advertising their schemes and running their offices without obtaining approval from RDA, in violation of Rule 46 (1) of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021, ”he added.

The MP&TE Directorate has directed the owners of these illegal housing schemes to immediately stop all development activities, advertising campaigns, sale and purchase of the plots.

He informed that the DG has urged the citizens not to invest in illegal housing projects and check status of the schemes at RDA website: www.rda.gop.pk.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Traffic Sale Rawalpindi Media All From Housing

Recent Stories

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2 ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

27 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUP ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT

41 minutes ago
 ‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, ..

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

42 minutes ago
 Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th confer ..

Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai

56 minutes ago
 DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

56 minutes ago
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, susta ..

Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones

57 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-pri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..

1 hour ago
 DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic A ..

DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovati ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..

1 hour ago
 Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

2 hours ago
 FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan