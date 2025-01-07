RDA Issues Notices To Owners Of Five Illegal Land Subdivisions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 09:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to the owners of five illegal land subdivisions in various mouzas, said a RDA spokesman on Tuesday.
He informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA issued notices to the owners of five illegal projects in various mouzas: Adhwal, Misriot, Morgha, Kataraian, and Pind Bhoti, Rawalpindi.
The illegal land subdivisions began development works without obtaining the necessary approval from RDA and involved in illegal marketing and booking of plots through print and electronic media.
The spokesperson informed that the subdivisions were involved in illegal business. RDA issued notices and warned the violators that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.
He said that Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, had directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.
He further said that RDA would also lodge FIRs against the owners of these illegal land subdivisions.
“The developers are unlawfully advertising their schemes and running their offices without obtaining approval from RDA, in violation of Rule 46 (1) of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021, ”he added.
The MP&TE Directorate has directed the owners of these illegal housing schemes to immediately stop all development activities, advertising campaigns, sale and purchase of the plots.
He informed that the DG has urged the citizens not to invest in illegal housing projects and check status of the schemes at RDA website: www.rda.gop.pk.
Recent Stories
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA issues notices to owners of five illegal land subdivisions1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt transfers various officers2 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Meeting decides to introduce Electric Vehicle Policy to address challenges of air pollution11 minutes ago
-
2,000 Liters of adulterated milk discarded on Sheikhupura road22 minutes ago
-
Man receives burns in fire incident22 minutes ago
-
Senior politician Haji Bilour calls on JUI-F chief31 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result for the post of Assistant collector part -ll31 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result for the post of Assistant collector part -l31 minutes ago
-
RPO holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens32 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding alleged kidnapping of citizen from airport41 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas42 minutes ago