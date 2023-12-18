RDA issues notices to seven marketing companies for advertising unapproved housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has issued notices to seven marketing companies for advertising unapproved and illegal housing schemes namely Ruden Enlave, New Metro City, Faisal Town, Phase-II and Blue World City.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), Directorate RDA had issued notices to the advertisers of seven marketing companies namely Reliable Group of Marketing Pvt Ltd, AA Marketing, Lead Marketing, Estate Hives Marketing Pvt Ltd, AK Marketing Pvt Ltd, Win Win Marketing and Lions Gate marketing Pvt Ltd for advertising unapproved and illegal housing schemes namely Ruden Enlave, New Metro City, Faisal Town, Phase-II and Blue World City.

He said the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against marketing companies advertising illegal and unapproved housing schemes. He informed that unless a project gets a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from RDA, it could not be declared as an approved or legal project. However, the marketing companies were advertising illegal housing schemes and misleading the citizens.

The companies had been instructed to stop illegal marketing campaigns, he added. The spokesman informed that the citizens had been advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to check their status before investment on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk or information could be obtained directly from the MP&TE Directorate RDA...

