RDA Issues Notices To Three Illegal Housing Schemes
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM
The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has issued notices to three illegal housing schemes namely Shah-e-Khrasan at Mouza Chakra on Chakri road, Imperial City at Mouza Sahang on Mandra-Chakwal road and Ring Road Town at Mouza Harka, Basali near Chak Beli Khan road
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has issued notices to three illegal housing schemes namely Shah-e-Khrasan at Mouza Chakra on Chakri road, Imperial City at Mouza Sahang on Mandra-Chakwal road and Ring Road Town at Mouza Harka, Basali near Chak Beli Khan road, Rawalpindi.
The RDA spokesman told on Friday that the notices were issued to Saeed Rizvi, Masood Azmat and Umar Awan, the owners of three illegal private housing schemes.
The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had issued notices, he said adding, the DG had directed the Director MP&TE to take action in accordance with the law against illegal advertisements and marketing.
FIRs should also be lodged against the owners of illegal housing schemes, the authorities were directed.
The spokesman informed that the sponsors of illegal housing schemes were also warned to stop the marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing projects.
He said that the citizens were also advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and asked to check status of the schemes at RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk.
He informed that the Planning Wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against illegal and misleading advertisements of the unapproved housing schemes.
Recent Stories
SCCI express concern over water shortage in Peshawar
Baqar directs Education Dept to provide hard, soft copies of textbooks to studen ..
Commissioner emphasizes importance of elections
CTD arrests terrorists planning attacks on Maulana, Aimal Wali
Professional tourist guides to be appointed: Arshad Wali Mohammed
Weekly inflation up by 1.36 pc
PSX gains 20 points
KP Govt ready for transparent conduct of elections: CM
Crackdown launched on substandard gas cylinders
Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes on Huthis
Golf: Dubai Invitational scores
Punjab University students shine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI express concern over water shortage in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Baqar directs Education Dept to provide hard, soft copies of textbooks to students3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner emphasizes importance of elections3 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests terrorists planning attacks on Maulana, Aimal Wali3 minutes ago
-
Professional tourist guides to be appointed: Arshad Wali Mohammed3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt ready for transparent conduct of elections: CM13 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on substandard gas cylinders10 minutes ago
-
Dahri urges social media users to get knowledge of cyber laws to avoid committing crime10 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case of woman solved, killer arrested3 minutes ago
-
Court hands down life sentence to murder accused3 minutes ago
-
People of NA-70 cannot be misled by rumours: Firdous3 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held3 minutes ago