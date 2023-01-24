RDA issues notices to three marketing companies

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has issued notices to three marketing companies, namely Sky Marketing, Ghafari Marketing and Wirasat.com for running advertisement campaigns of illegal housing schemes and directed the same to stop promotional campaigns of those housing projects which were not approved by the authorities concerned.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of the RDA issued notices to the above mentioned marketing companies for running advertisement campaigns of illegal housing schemes.

He said the DG had directed the authorities to take action against the rules violators. The promotion of the housing schemes which were not approved, was illegal under 46(1) of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021, he added.

He informed that RDA only allows marketing and advertisement of those projects which get the technical approval under rule 24(3) of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021.

"Unless a project gets No Objection Certificate from RDA, it could not be declared as an approved or legal project. The marketing companies which were issued notices were misleading the public through advertisements and they were investing in illegal housing schemes", he said.

He informed that the owners of the marketing companies were warned that they should not become part of the illegal activity otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

The spokesman said the DG had directed the authorities to take action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes.

The citizens had also been advised not to invest in illegal housing projects, and check status of housing schemes on RDA website www.rda.gop.pk prior to investing.