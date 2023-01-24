UrduPoint.com

RDA Issues Notices To Three Marketing Companies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

RDA issues notices to three marketing companies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has issued notices to three marketing companies, namely Sky Marketing, Ghafari Marketing and Wirasat.com for running advertisement campaigns of illegal housing schemes and directed the same to stop promotional campaigns of those housing projects which were not approved by the authorities concerned.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of the RDA issued notices to the above mentioned marketing companies for running advertisement campaigns of illegal housing schemes.

He said the DG had directed the authorities to take action against the rules violators. The promotion of the housing schemes which were not approved, was illegal under 46(1) of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021, he added.

He informed that RDA only allows marketing and advertisement of those projects which get the technical approval under rule 24(3) of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021.

"Unless a project gets No Objection Certificate from RDA, it could not be declared as an approved or legal project. The marketing companies which were issued notices were misleading the public through advertisements and they were investing in illegal housing schemes", he said.

He informed that the owners of the marketing companies were warned that they should not become part of the illegal activity otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

The spokesman said the DG had directed the authorities to take action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes.

The citizens had also been advised not to invest in illegal housing projects, and check status of housing schemes on RDA website www.rda.gop.pk prior to investing.

Related Topics

Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi Same From Housing

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in ..

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

15 minutes ago
 Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

59 minutes ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamme ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

1 hour ago
 President issues resolution to appoint members of ..

President issues resolution to appoint members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

1 hour ago
 World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.