RDA issues notices to three marketing companies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Tuesday issued notices to three marketing companies for advertising illegal housing projects.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued notices to Advice Associates, Lead Marketing, and Zameen.com for violating the rules and directed to stop advertising illegal housing schemes.

The marketing companies had been directed that unless a project gets a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from RDA, it could not be declared as an approved or legal project.

"The marketing companies are misleading the citizens and they are investing in illegal housing schemes. The marketing, and projection of such projects is giving the impression that the projects are approved and legal, he added.

"The marketing companies have been directed to stop advertisements of illegal projects." He advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check their status before any investment on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

"The MP&TE Directorate of RDA can also be contacted to know the status of the housing societies," he informed.