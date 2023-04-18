UrduPoint.com

RDA Issues Notices To Three Marketing Companies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RDA issues notices to three marketing companies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Tuesday issued notices to three marketing companies for advertising illegal housing projects.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued notices to Advice Associates, Lead Marketing, and Zameen.com for violating the rules and directed to stop advertising illegal housing schemes.

The marketing companies had been directed that unless a project gets a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from RDA, it could not be declared as an approved or legal project.

"The marketing companies are misleading the citizens and they are investing in illegal housing schemes. The marketing, and projection of such projects is giving the impression that the projects are approved and legal, he added.

"The marketing companies have been directed to stop advertisements of illegal projects." He advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check their status before any investment on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

"The MP&TE Directorate of RDA can also be contacted to know the status of the housing societies," he informed.

Related Topics

Noc Traffic Rawalpindi Lead From Housing

Recent Stories

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China ..

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China with common understanding to ..

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

55 minutes ago
 TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

3 hours ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

3 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.