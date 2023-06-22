RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Thursday issued notices to the owners of two illegal private housing schemes namely Century Town and Royal Residencia/Royal Apna Ghar.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate issued notices to the owners of Century Town situated at Mouza Bagga Sheikh, Bagga Miana and Bagga Sangral and Royal Residencia/Royal Apna Ghar at Mouza Paryal at Aagahi Syedan and Jodrian Road.

He informed that First Information Reports were also registered against the owners of illegal housing schemes, namely Aurangzaib and Aoun by Rawat Police Station and Chaudhry Zeeshan Aslam by Chakri Police Station.

He said the DG had directed the Director MP&TE to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing and FIRs should also be lodged against the rules violators.

The sponsors were also warned to immediately stop the marketing of unapproved and illegal housing scheme and contact RDA to get NOC, approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken.

The citizens were also advised not to invest in illegal housing projects and check status of the housing schemes before investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk, he said adding, the Planning Wing RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes.