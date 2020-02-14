RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) metropolitan planning and traffic engineering (MP and TE) directorate has issued notices to two illegal housing schemes "Rudn enclave Adiala road and model town Gujar Khan Rawalpindi owners and marketing companies under Punjab private housing Scheme and Land sub-division rules 2020 and ordered them to stop advertisement of these housing schemes.

Furthermore, Director MPE and TI have decided to register cases against these illegal housing schemes.Department has warned that general public should avoid making any investment in these housing schemes otherwise they themselves will be responsible in case of any loss.