RDA issues show cause notice to Faisal Town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has issued a show cause notice to illegal housing scheme, Faisal Town, Phase-II.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued the show cause notice to the owner of the illegal housing scheme for launching Phase-II at Mera Kalan, Kolian Par and Dhalla in Tehsil Rawalpindi and marketing it on the social media.

He informed that the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies.

He said that the management of the illegal housing scheme, Faisal Town, Phase-II was planning to open booking of the plots and organize a ceremony to launch Phase-II without approval in violation of rule 46 (1) of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021.

The spokesman said the MP&TE Directorate RDA had directed the management of the illegal housing scheme to stop all kinds of development works, advertisements, and sale/purchase of the plots. In case of non-compliance, legal actions would be initiated under Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021.

The DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.