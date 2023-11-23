Open Menu

RDA Issues Show Cause Notice To Hawk’s Melbourne, Unapproved Housing Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General, RDA, Liaquat Ali Chatta, has issued a show-cause notice to Sardar Haider Ali, the owner of an unapproved housing scheme namely Hawk’s Melbourne for illegally marketing the project

According to the RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA had issued a show cause notice to the housing scheme located at Bagga Sheikhan for illegally marketing the project on social media.

He informed the project was illegally being advertised by ZA Investment through social media with RDA approved logo.

The spokesman said the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

“A sponsor cannot advertise/sale the plots or housing units on print and electronic media in any manner, without prior approval of the Authority,” he added.

The MP&TE Directorate RDA had directed the owner of the unapproved/illegal housing scheme to immediately stop advertisement/publicity through media, and sale/purchase of the plots. In case of non-compliance, due legal actions would be initiated against the housing scheme under the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021, he said.

The DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes, he informed.

