RDA issues show cause notice to illegal housing scheme, Lake Vista for marketing, development work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has issued a show cause notice to Lake Vista for illegally marketing.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued show cause notice to Malik Usman, the owner of housing scheme namely Lake Vista located in mouza Dhok Abdullah, Tehsil Rawalpindi for illegal marketing through print and electronic media.

He said that the housing scheme was fraudulently trying to sell the plots and deceiving the citizens on the name of RDA.

The RDA spokesperson said that the DG had taken strict notice and advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

He said that the sponsors and developers of the housing scheme were illegally advertising their housing project and offering to sell plots without obtaining approval from RDA.

No housing society could advertise a project, sale the plots or housing units through print and electronic media in any manner, without prior approval of the RDA, he added.

He said the MP&TE Directorate RDA had directed the owner of the housing scheme which was not approved from RDA to stop all kind of development works, advertisement for sale and purchase of the plots. In case of non-compliance, strict legal action would be initiated as per the rules, he added.

He informed that the DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.