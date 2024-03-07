Open Menu

RDA Issues Show Cause Notices To 4 Illegal Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM

RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has issued show cause notices to four illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has issued show cause notices to four illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued show cause notices to Azeem Haroon, Muhammad Asif Tanoli, Usman Khan and Muhammad Iqbal, the owners of four illegal and unapproved housing schemes namely Mian Muhammad Bakhsh City in mouza Raniyal, Gulsahn-e-Bahar in mouza Pilo, Islamabad Golf City in mouza Thalian, Pilo and Silver City Prime in mouza Jattal in Tehsil and District Rawalpindi for illegally marketing, booking of plots through print and electronic media.

He said that the illegal housing schemes were selling their plots fraudulently on the name of RDA and deceiving the citizens.

The RDA spokesperson said that the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

He informed that the sponsors and developers of the scheme were illegally advertising their housing schemes and selling plots without obtaining approval from RDA.

He said the MP&TE Directorate RDA had directed the owners of illegal housing schemes which were not approved from RDA to stop all kind of development works, advertisements and sale/purchase of the plots. In case of non-compliance, due legal actions would be initiated as per rules against the rules violators, he added.

The spokesman said that the DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.

Related Topics

Islamabad Traffic Rawalpindi Usman Khan Silver Media All From Housing

Recent Stories

DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiative ..

DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiatives

2 minutes ago
 Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU

Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU

2 minutes ago
 PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumpt ..

PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption of office

2 minutes ago
 Naziran Leghari emphasizes technical training for ..

Naziran Leghari emphasizes technical training for youth employment

2 minutes ago
 IWMI advocates national water accounting framework ..

IWMI advocates national water accounting framework for Inter-Provincial Harmony

39 minutes ago
 Digitalization offers opportunities in abundance f ..

Digitalization offers opportunities in abundance for women empowerment: PIO

14 minutes ago
RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams

RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams

14 minutes ago
 Water Management Wing shifts 26 tube-wells on sola ..

Water Management Wing shifts 26 tube-wells on solar system

14 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

14 minutes ago
 ZAB case should be taught as case study in law ins ..

ZAB case should be taught as case study in law institutions: Kiara

14 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected rep ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected representatives of SJAL

48 minutes ago
 PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings

PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan