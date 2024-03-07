RDA Issues Show Cause Notices To 4 Illegal Housing Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has issued show cause notices to four illegal housing schemes
According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued show cause notices to Azeem Haroon, Muhammad Asif Tanoli, Usman Khan and Muhammad Iqbal, the owners of four illegal and unapproved housing schemes namely Mian Muhammad Bakhsh City in mouza Raniyal, Gulsahn-e-Bahar in mouza Pilo, Islamabad Golf City in mouza Thalian, Pilo and Silver City Prime in mouza Jattal in Tehsil and District Rawalpindi for illegally marketing, booking of plots through print and electronic media.
He said that the illegal housing schemes were selling their plots fraudulently on the name of RDA and deceiving the citizens.
The RDA spokesperson said that the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.
He informed that the sponsors and developers of the scheme were illegally advertising their housing schemes and selling plots without obtaining approval from RDA.
He said the MP&TE Directorate RDA had directed the owners of illegal housing schemes which were not approved from RDA to stop all kind of development works, advertisements and sale/purchase of the plots. In case of non-compliance, due legal actions would be initiated as per rules against the rules violators, he added.
The spokesman said that the DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.
