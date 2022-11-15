UrduPoint.com

RDA Issues Transfer Orders Of Four BPS-19 Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday issued posting/transfer orders for four BPS-19 officers of different directorates.

According to RDA spokesman, Admin Directorate of RDA has issued orders after approval from the Director General, RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa.

Asif Mahmood Janjua, BPS-19 officer who was working as Director Admin & Finance has been transferred and posted as Director Estate Management. Ghazanfar Ali working as Director of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) has been transferred and posted as Director of Admin & Finance.

Jamshaid Aftab who was working as Director of Estate Management has been transferred and posted as Director of Land Use and Estate Management (LU&BC) while Muhammad Tahir Meo who was working as Director LU&BC has been transferred and posted as Director MP&TE, he informed.

He said the officers have been directed to submit their charge relinquishment/assumption reports to the Admin Directorate accordingly.

