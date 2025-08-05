RDA Launches Anti-encroachment Operation Along Nullah Lai
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 09:13 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has launched a decisive operation to eliminate encroachments, mainly from the banks of Nullah Lai.
An RDA spokesperson stated that the operation was initiated on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, and Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza.
The RDA enforcement squad removed encroachment from several areas, including Katarian Bridge, Dhoke Naju, Sheikh Rashid Bridge, and Gawalmangdi Bridge.
The operation was supervised by Director Land RDA, Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, in coordination with the Assistant Commissioner City Eman Zafar, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and other concerned officials.
No one would be allowed to carry out illegal construction or dump solid waste and garbage along the banks of Nullah Lai, while FIRs will also be lodged against those found in violation, and enforcement will be carried out without discrimination
The RDA reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order in development zones and ensuring a clean and sustainable urban environment for the citizens of Rawalpindi.
