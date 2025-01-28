RDA launches anti-encroachment operation in Sherpao Colony

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an anti-encroachment operation here on Tuesday removed encroachments from different areas of Sherpao Colony.

According to a spokesman, the Enforcement Squad on the directives of Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza conducted an operation and removed encroachments from different areas of Sherpao Colony. The operation was conducted to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads and to ensure pedestrian safety.

Several illegal structures, including vendors, sheds, ramps, fences around shops, and unauthorized street installations, were demolished and removed to facilitate the road users and eliminate potential hazards.

The DG RDA informed that according to the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all types of encroachments are being removed from city areas with zero tolerance for such violations.

She said clearing the encroachments is crucial for ensuring uninterrupted flow of traffic and improve safety of the residents.

Kinza Murtaza further emphasized that this operation is part of a broader effort to restore the city's infrastructure and maintain accessible, safe streets for the residents.

RDA has finalized arrangements to conduct similar operations across the city as part of an ongoing urban planning strategy aimed at optimizing the city's infrastructure and improving the quality of life for the residents.

The DG urged the citizens to cooperate with the officials concerned in maintaining encroachment-free zones so that the roads could be made safe, accessible, and free from congestion.