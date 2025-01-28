RDA Launches Anti-encroachment Operation In Sherpao Colony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an anti-encroachment operation here on Tuesday removed encroachments from different areas of Sherpao Colony.
According to a spokesman, the Enforcement Squad on the directives of Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza conducted an operation and removed encroachments from different areas of Sherpao Colony. The operation was conducted to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads and to ensure pedestrian safety.
Several illegal structures, including vendors, sheds, ramps, fences around shops, and unauthorized street installations, were demolished and removed to facilitate the road users and eliminate potential hazards.
The DG RDA informed that according to the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all types of encroachments are being removed from city areas with zero tolerance for such violations.
She said clearing the encroachments is crucial for ensuring uninterrupted flow of traffic and improve safety of the residents.
Kinza Murtaza further emphasized that this operation is part of a broader effort to restore the city's infrastructure and maintain accessible, safe streets for the residents.
RDA has finalized arrangements to conduct similar operations across the city as part of an ongoing urban planning strategy aimed at optimizing the city's infrastructure and improving the quality of life for the residents.
The DG urged the citizens to cooperate with the officials concerned in maintaining encroachment-free zones so that the roads could be made safe, accessible, and free from congestion.
Recent Stories
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab He ..
Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records
ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024
Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation at Arab Health
Alef Group signs real estate transactions valued at AED1.37 billion
Estonia showcases digital health leadership at Arab Health
Etihad Water and Electricity unveils new corporate identity
Mayo Clinic, American Hospital Dubai strengthen collaboration
Saqr Ghobash, President of Morocco's House of Councillors discuss parliamentary ..
Tourism 365, Liv forge strategic partnership to enhance travel, leisure experien ..
Emirates Health Services unveils ‘Future of Healthcare’ at Arab Health 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt aims to promote growth of textile industry: Minister7 minutes ago
-
RDA launches anti-encroachment operation in Sherpao Colony7 minutes ago
-
DC directs for 100% completion of PSER registration7 minutes ago
-
SSP directs transporters to avoid transporting kite-flying material7 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns attack on check post in Qilla Abdullah17 minutes ago
-
Dengue fever curable: Dr Ajaz17 minutes ago
-
KWSC restores water supply from Hub station after maintenance closure17 minutes ago
-
PTI responsible for creating deadlock in talks process: Minister17 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Police Vow to Tackle Serious Crimes17 minutes ago
-
Minister directs to control dust on construction sites17 minutes ago
-
DC emphasizes measures to address gaps in polio eradication efforts17 minutes ago
-
Quetta Administration committed to provide relief to masses, curb price hike and hoarding27 minutes ago