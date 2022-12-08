UrduPoint.com

RDA Launches Crackdown Against Three Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 09:27 PM

RDA launches crackdown against three housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Thursday launched crackdown against three illegal housing schemes and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Thursday launched crackdown against three illegal housing schemes and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The RDA spokesman informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate demolished the boundary wall, roads and footpaths of the Countryside Farm Houses, on Chak Beli Khan Road and removed the billboards of Turkish Smart City.

Out of four armed persons who tried to stop the operation, two were rounded up by Rawat Police while other two managed to escape from the scene. Illegal construction in third unauthorized housing scheme, Countryside Residency was also demolished.

The spokesman said that the owners of these illegal housing schemes namely the Countryside Farm Houses and Countryside Residency and Turkish Smart City violated the Punjab Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021 and launched the schemes without approval from the authorized concerned.

He advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

RDA spokesperson said that MP&TE Directorate had also sent letters to FIA, Cybercrime wing, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, SNGPL, District Collector Rawalpindi, Zilla Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA and Commissioner Islamabad requesting to take action against illegal housing societies and stop illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

He further said that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to continue operation against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities and booking offices without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Punjab Social Media Road Traffic Rawalpindi Federal Investigation Agency From SNGPL Housing

Recent Stories

Floods damaged crops on 4.6m acres land in Sindh : ..

Floods damaged crops on 4.6m acres land in Sindh :Manzoor Wassan

50 seconds ago
 Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challeng ..

Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challenging NAB amendments

53 seconds ago
 Flour bags available at 1192 shops on discounted r ..

Flour bags available at 1192 shops on discounted rates

54 seconds ago
 Delegation of SOAA meets MC DMC

Delegation of SOAA meets MC DMC

56 seconds ago
 Knowledge-based economy solution of emerging chall ..

Knowledge-based economy solution of emerging challenges: Dr Iqrar

3 minutes ago
 US commends 'democratic stability' in Peru, suppor ..

US commends 'democratic stability' in Peru, supports new president

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.