RDA launches crackdown against three housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Thursday launched crackdown against three illegal housing schemes and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The RDA spokesman informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate demolished the boundary wall, roads and footpaths of the Countryside Farm Houses, on Chak Beli Khan Road and removed the billboards of Turkish Smart City.

Out of four armed persons who tried to stop the operation, two were rounded up by Rawat Police while other two managed to escape from the scene. Illegal construction in third unauthorized housing scheme, Countryside Residency was also demolished.

The spokesman said that the owners of these illegal housing schemes namely the Countryside Farm Houses and Countryside Residency and Turkish Smart City violated the Punjab Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021 and launched the schemes without approval from the authorized concerned.

He advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

RDA spokesperson said that MP&TE Directorate had also sent letters to FIA, Cybercrime wing, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, SNGPL, District Collector Rawalpindi, Zilla Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA and Commissioner Islamabad requesting to take action against illegal housing societies and stop illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

He further said that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to continue operation against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities and booking offices without any discrimination.