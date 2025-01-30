RDA launches grand anti-encroachment operation on Asghar Mall Road

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launching grand anti-encroachment operation on Asghar Mall Road here on Thursday removed encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launching grand anti-encroachment operation on Asghar Mall Road here on Thursday removed encroachments.

According to a RDA spokesman, RDA Enforcement Squad on the directives of Director General launched grand anti-encroachment operation and demolished several illegal structures including boundary wall of City Marriage Hall, barriers, sheds, ramps, fences and other encroachments.

He informed that RDA was making efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said that DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against rules violators.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, RDA adopted a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments, he said adding, removal of the encroachments is essential for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and providing a safer environment to the citizens.

Encroachments not only contribute to traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. The RDA Enforcement Squad is regularly conducting operations to restore accessible and safe roads for the road users.

In line with the city’s urban development strategy, RDA plans to conduct similar operations across Rawalpindi. The actions are aimed at optimizing infrastructure and improving the quality of life for all the citizens.

The spokesman urged the citizens to cooperate with the official concerned in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and congestion-free.