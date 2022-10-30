RDA launches grand operation against illegal construction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has launched a grand operation against illegal construction.

According to RDA spokesman, the authorities concerned on Sunday conducted operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and sealed 100 shops in five markets near Banni stop and Mori Ghazan area on Chakri Road with four shops and one residential under-construction building at Gulraiz Housing Scheme.

He informed that the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of RDA conducted operations against the rules violators, illegal and unauthorized commercial cum residential buildings under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive. He said that the LU&BC Wing's staff including two Assistant Directors, Building Inspectors and others carried out operations against illegal commercial buildings and sealed aforesaid illegal commercial buildings as the owners of the properties had violated approved plans/maps and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021.

The spokesman said that the DG had given two weeks' time to the owners to submit the approved maps to regularize the buildings, failing to which strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and First Information Reports (FIRs) would also be registered.

He told that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized residential cum commercial buildings and encroachments without any discrimination. The DG also advised the citizens to remove encroachments, he said and added that the RDA had urged the citizens to check the status of the housing projects before any investment.

395