RDA Launches Grand Operation Against Illegal Housing Societies; Demolishes 11 Societies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2023 | 08:48 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) while conducting a grand operation against illegal constructions here on Thursday demolished encroachments and illegal constructions of 11 illegal housing societies.

According to a RDA spokesman, the RDA Task Force formed on the special directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta launched a grand operation and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He informed that the society offices, gates, billboards and other infrastructure of Rawal Enclave, Haider Residencia, Park Zameen Town, Al-Haram city, Danyal Al-Haram Block, Tameer Garden, Khan Builders, Manan City, Multi Gardens Phase-II, Faisal Town Phase-II and Capital Smart City Extension were demolished.

The Task Force headed by Director General, RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa conducted raids in different areas and demolished illegal constructions besides sealing several offices.

He informed that the enforcement team of RDA on the directives of the DG was also regularly conducting operations against the rules violators and taking action in accordance with the law. Heavy machinery was also used in the operation, he added.

The DG had directed the Enforcement Squad to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized residential cum commercial construction activities without any discrimination.

He said that the operation against illegal constructions and encroachments would continue and no one would be given any relaxation.

