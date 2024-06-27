RDA Launches Operation Against Eight Illegal Housing Schemes In Taxila
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee has launched operation against illegal housing schemes in Taxila.
According to a RDA spokesman, the Task Force had accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes.
The RDA Enforcement Squad while conducting operation took action against eight illegal housing schemes namely Aroura Housing Scheme, Al-Khan Enclave, Land Sub-Division, Wah Residencia, Fahad Builders (office of illegal schemes education Town/Wah Hills), Al-Madina Land Sub-Division, Education Town/Wah Hills/Kashmir Town and Khawas Town.
The schemes are located in Mouzas Lab Thatho, Niko, Bhoti Pind, Buddu, Gari Afghana, and Bajar, Tehsil Taxila, District Rawalpindi.
The Enforcement Squad sealed and demolished the site offices and land sub-divisions of the illegal housing schemes, the spokesman said.
The operation was conducted on the orders of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamir Khattak, Director General RDA, the Additional DG RDA, the Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi and the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi.
The spokesman informed that despite warnings to cease illegal advertisements, booking of the plots, and development work, the owners of the housing schemes continued to operate booking offices in violation of the rules.
The DG RDA said that under the Commissioner’s guidance, the crackdown on illegal housing societies would continue to prevent fraud and protect the citizens from exploitation.
She said that the RDA had advised the citizens not to invest illegal housing schemes and visit the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check status of all legal and illegal housing societies.
Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Building Control RDA/In-charge Enforcement Squad, Mehwish Naseem, Assistant Director Planning RDA, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors and other team members took part in the operation.
Recent Stories
Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan
Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six held for electricity theft15 seconds ago
-
Shaza Fatima urges Swedish companies to invest in IT, Telecom sector of Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Romina underlines urgency of ‘collective action’ for safeguarding GB’s significant natural her ..40 minutes ago
-
Dengue larva; 8842 spots positive, says report50 minutes ago
-
Property dispute claims four more lives in Peshawar during one week50 minutes ago
-
Doctors replant partially amputated hand at DHQ hospital60 minutes ago
-
Fireworks material seized, six arrested60 minutes ago
-
KP CM's aide urges officers to play role in protecting youth from social evils60 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed for Muharram60 minutes ago
-
Mutilated body found from canal60 minutes ago
-
Former Federal Minister initiates development work on Jageyan kalian road1 hour ago
-
Over 1.1million tourists visit KP in one week1 hour ago