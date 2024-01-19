RDA Launches Operation Against Illegal Housing Scheme ‘Khayaban-e-Iftikhar’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Task Force of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) formed against illegal housing schemes, has conducted an operation against unapproved housing scheme ‘Khayaban-e-Iftikhar’ and removed its panaflexes besides sealing four offices at Chakri main stop, Mouza Rajar near Blue World City, Main Chahan Bazar and Sangral near Milo Mor (Jarar Camp) in mouza Rajar and Sangral, Tehsil Rawalpindi.
In the light of the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, the Task Force was carrying out operations against illegal housing schemes, the RDA spokesman told on Friday.
On the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chattha, the DG, RDA, DC Rawalpindi and CPO Rawalpindi were supervising the operations against illegal housing societies, he informed.
The DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa said that on the instructions of the Commissioner Rawalpindi, the grand operation against all illegal societies would continue without any discrimination.
The RDA had advised the citizens to visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check status of the housing societies, he said.
Earlier, notices were also issued to the owners and sponsors of the unapproved housing scheme to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work.
The operation team including Assistant Director Planning Mehwish Naseem, RDA Superintendent Scheme, Building Inspectors, District Council Inspector, District Administration Representative and police team took part in the operation.
