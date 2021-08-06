RDA launches operation against six illegal housing schemes; demolishes booking offices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) RDA, the staff of the Directorate of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) along with police and Elite Force has conducted operation against six illegal housing schemes.

The schemes included Khanyal Homes (Mivida Block), Green Oaks Farm House, Rabia Residency (Star Enclave), Abdullah City And Blue World City (Site Magma City And Khayaban Iftikhar) here at Chakri Road.

The offices of two illegal housing schemes including Khanyal Homes and Green Oaks Farmhouse (Mivida Block) were sealed.

In addition, Mivida Housing Scheme's nine booking offices were demolished and a model of horse installed at the entrance gate of Green Oaks Farm House was also bulldozed and its advertising office was sealed.

According to a RDA spokesman, the illegal housing scheme Abdullah City had obtained a stay order from the court and the main entrance was blocked with heavy machinery so the operation was stopped in the light of the court order.

He informed that the RDA team during the operation also faced resistance from a large number of people and lawyers.

The signboards of Star Enclave were pulled down for illegally using the name of Rabia Residency (Star Enclave).

The offices of the old site Magma City and Khayaban Iftikhar which had merged in Blue World City had also been sealed and the roadside boards were torn down. The RDA also issued notices to the owners of the illegal housing schemes, he added.

The spokesman informed that the DG RDA had asked the citizens not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, advising them to check status of the housing societies from the MP&TE Directorate RDA or visit the RDA website rda.gop.pk to know the status of the housing projects.