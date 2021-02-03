RDA lodges FIR against 43 illegal housing schemes

On the directions of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General RDA Chaudhary Maqbool Ahmed, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA has lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against 43 illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ):On the directions of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General RDA Chaudhary Maqbool Ahmed, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA has lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against 43 illegal housing schemes.

The Director MP&TE RDA said the Directorate was taking legal action against the illegal advertisements/marketing of illegal housing schemes.

The authority has registered FIRs and issued notices to the sponsors of the illegal 43 housing schemes including Blue World City, Abdullah City, Al-Harram City Phase-I and Part-II, Mivida, University View City, Baroha Foram Housing Scheme, FSCE Housing Scheme, Sanam Garden, Kashmir Paradise, Imperial Garden, Islamabad Farm House Phase-III, Rawal Farm House, CPEC Resort, Waddya Homes, Margalla Hills Enclave, Taqwa Town, Hobby Town, Al-Ameer City, Marryam Green City, Rehber Colony, Rawal Enclave, Metro Homes, Safari Enclave, Executive Homes / Abad Pearl Villas, Overseas Enclave, Ruden Enclave, Ideal Agro Farm, Safari Green Homes, Ideal City, Gulshan-e-Farzand Ali, Silver City, Al-Madina Valley, Sapphire Villas, Marryam Green City, The Avenue, Akbar Villas (French Housing Scheme), Kashmir Heaven Valley, Airport Town and others.

RDA has warned that without getting the requisite NOC from RDA for launching of the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc. within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement, marketing and development of such projects through advertisement agencies, private limited companies, civil proprietorships, etc.

was illegal.

Therefore, RDA advised general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in illegal housing schemes. Moreover, the sponsors were also warned immediately to stop the marketing of their unapproved/illegal housing scheme and should contact RDA for getting NOC/approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them.

RDA spokesman said MP&TE Directorate has sent letters with request/information to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad, Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media, WhatsApp, YouTube and other apps of internet facility.

He said some owners / developers wrongly spoke bluntly that they got NOC from the RDA. This could be verified from the video clips floated by them on YouTube. Director General RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any fear and favour, he added.