RDA lodges FIR against owners of illegal housing scheme 'Rose Valley'

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Thursday lodged FIR against the owners of an illegal housing scheme 'Rose Valley

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Thursday lodged FIR against the owners of an illegal housing scheme 'Rose Valley.' According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued a notice and lodged FIR against the owners namely Zafar Mushtaq, Sharjeel Ahmad and Haris Iftikhar of the illegal private housing scheme 'Rose Valley' at Mouza Adiala.

The owners of the illegal housing schemes were misleading the public using social media and claiming that the society was approved.

He said the Director MP&TE RDA had also issued demolition order against the illegal housing scheme, adding, the sponsors and advertisers were also warned of strict action and directed to immediately stop the marketing of the unapproved and illegal housing scheme.

The DG RDA had also directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against those violating the rules.

The DG had advised the public not to invest in illegal and unapproved housing projects and check status of the housing schemes before investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

The spokesman informed that the ongoing operation against the rules violators would continue and strict action would be taken against unapproved housing societies.