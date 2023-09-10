Open Menu

RDA Lodges FIR Against Owners Of 'Ruden Enclave'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has lodged a FIR in Saddar Baroni police station against the owners of an illegal housing scheme namely 'Ruden Enclave.' According to a RDA spokesman, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate (MP&TE), RDA on the directives of the Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa lodged FIR No. 1260/2023 in Saddar Baroni police station against the owners namely Rahimuddin and Usman Shahid.

He informed that the sponsors were also warned to immediately stop marketing of illegal housing scheme.

The owners of the illegal housing were illegally advertising the project which was not approved. The housing society was also running a social media campaign for publicity of the project, using pictures of a meeting with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, he said adding, the RDA enforcement squad was sent for an operation against the housing scheme but, the representatives of the illegal housing scheme presented a stay order.

He said that the illegal housing scheme was misleading the general public as it's not an approval project.

The spokesman said that the RDA on the special instructions of the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes. The citizens should check status of the housing projects at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk, he added.

He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements. The Planning Wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of the illegal housing schemes.

