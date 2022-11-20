UrduPoint.com

RDA Lodges FIRs Against Five Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2022 | 09:20 PM

RDA lodges FIRs against five illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has lodged FIRs against five illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the authority had already lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against two illegal housing schemes namely Mivida City and Abdullah City at Chakri Road. Any advertisement on their part would be an attempt to deceive the citizens as they are illegal, he said.

RDA had also lodged FIRs against three illegal housing schemes namely Budget Agro Farms, Countryside Farms at Chak Beli road Rawalpindi and Kalyam City, Rawat Rawalpindi, he informed.

He clarified that Green Lake City was a fake housing scheme and advertisements by the housing scheme particularly on social media were illegal.

RDA spokesman said that without getting the requisite No-Objection Certificate from RDA for launching the housing schemes, residential and commercial projects within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement for promotion of the projects were illegal.

Therefore, RDA had advised the general public not to invest in illegal housing schemes. Moreover, on the directives of the DG, MP&TE Directorate had also directed the administration of illegal housing schemes to stop marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing schemes on print, electronic and social media and contact the authorities concerned of RDA to get NoC and approval of the scheme as per law.

Talking to APP the spokesman said MP&TE Directorate had requested Federal Investigation Agency, Cyber Crime Cell, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, SNGPL, District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA, and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

He said some owners and developers were wrongly claiming that they got NoC from RDA, adding, status of the housing schemes could be verified from RDA's official website.

The DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized housing schemes, constructions, commercial activities and booking offices without any discrimination, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Budget Social Media Road Rawalpindi Lake City Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency All From SNGPL Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

12 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.