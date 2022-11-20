RDA lodges FIRs against five illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has lodged FIRs against five illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the authority had already lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against two illegal housing schemes namely Mivida City and Abdullah City at Chakri Road. Any advertisement on their part would be an attempt to deceive the citizens as they are illegal, he said.

RDA had also lodged FIRs against three illegal housing schemes namely Budget Agro Farms, Countryside Farms at Chak Beli road Rawalpindi and Kalyam City, Rawat Rawalpindi, he informed.

He clarified that Green Lake City was a fake housing scheme and advertisements by the housing scheme particularly on social media were illegal.

RDA spokesman said that without getting the requisite No-Objection Certificate from RDA for launching the housing schemes, residential and commercial projects within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement for promotion of the projects were illegal.

Therefore, RDA had advised the general public not to invest in illegal housing schemes. Moreover, on the directives of the DG, MP&TE Directorate had also directed the administration of illegal housing schemes to stop marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing schemes on print, electronic and social media and contact the authorities concerned of RDA to get NoC and approval of the scheme as per law.

Talking to APP the spokesman said MP&TE Directorate had requested Federal Investigation Agency, Cyber Crime Cell, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, SNGPL, District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA, and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

He said some owners and developers were wrongly claiming that they got NoC from RDA, adding, status of the housing schemes could be verified from RDA's official website.

The DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized housing schemes, constructions, commercial activities and booking offices without any discrimination, he added.

