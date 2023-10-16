Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 07:20 PM

RDA lodges FIRs against five illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has lodged FIRs against five illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA lodged FIR against five illegal housing schemes namely Khan Builders at mouza chahan, Heaven Dave at mouza misriot and Al-Imran Homes at mouza sihal on Chakri road, Cargo Village at mouza katarian near new Islamabad International Airport and Theme Park View at mouza sikho on Chontra to Chak Beli Khan link Road.

He said the directorate was taking legal action against the illegal advertisements/marketing of illegal housing schemes. Earlier, notices were also issued to the rules violators, he added.

The authority had warned that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against all illegal housing societies without any discrimination, he said.

The citizens were also advised not to invest in illegal housing projects and check their status before investment on RDA’s official website or visit the authority's office to get information.

He said RDA had also sent letters to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad. The authorities concerned were requested to take action on illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

He said that some owners and developers were wrongly claiming that their projects were approved and NOCs had been issued by the RDA.

