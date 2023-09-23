RDA lodges FIRs against nine illegal housing schemes, seals a site office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Saturday sealed site office of an illegal housing scheme namely Eastridge at Mouza Kotha Kalan and also lodged FIRs against nine outlaws.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA while carrying out an operation sealed the site office.

He informed that the Authority had also lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against the owners of nine illegal housing schemes namely Eman Garden, Land Sub-Division/Chanar Enclave in mouza khasala kalan on Adyala road to Chakri road, Land Sub-Division/Bahram Villas in mouza katarian near new Islamabad International Airport, Haider Residencia in mouza kohala on Chakri road, Khalid Colony phase-IV, Kahmir Homes/Imam Hasan Town, Zam Zam Villas in mouza misriot, Usmania Forts in mouza thalian near Thalian Interchange and Al-Barka Garden in mouza chowker, Taxila.

He said that earlier, notices were also issued to the owners of these illegal housing schemes namely Saleem, Saqib Mahmood Bhatti, Waseem Mazhar, Muhammad Ayyub, Osama Abbasi, Raja Shoaib Tanveer, Rizwan Charagh, Waqas Khalid, Muhammad Naveed, Shahzad Musharraf Afridi, Malik Shafqat and Saifullah on violations of the rules.

The Enforcement Squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation against illegal housing schemes as their owners were running illegal housing schemes and the site offices.

The DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check their status on RDA official website www.rda.gop.pk before investment.

He said the DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict actions against illegal/unauthorized housing schemes without any discrimination.