RDA lodges FIRs against owners / sponsors of private housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) On the directions of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA has initiated legal proceedings against two housing schemes, Bahria Town Phase-VIII and Faisal Hills, located at Mouzas Dera, Pind Gondal, Dhoke Saido, and Shah Wali Shah, Rawalpindi.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against the developers and sponsors of both schemes at Rawat Police Station and Wahdat Colony Police Station, Taxila (Rawalpindi).

Bahria Town Phase-VIII is accused of, encroachments along the Bank of Sawan River, unauthorized development without RDA approval, illegal sale and advertisement of plots on social media and discharging sewage and chemically contaminated water into the river, violating environmental laws.

RDA investigations have found that Faisal Hills has expanded beyond its approved boundaries and illegal development work is underway. The general public is being misled through unauthorized booking and advertising campaigns.

Both schemes have failed to obtain the mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from RDA, which is violation of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2021.

The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to uphold urban planning regulations. She said we are taking firm and lawful action against all illegal housing schemes and unauthorized construction without fear or favor. Such violations will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

She emphasized that the crackdown follows clear instructions from Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has mandated a zero-tolerance policy on illegal developments, encroachments, and unauthorized commercial activities.

The DG RDA urged the general public to avoid investing in unapproved housing schemes, always verify the legal status from RDA. For more information and verification of housing schemes, citizens are advised to visit the official RDA website at www.rda.gop.pk.