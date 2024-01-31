Open Menu

RDA Lodges FIRs Against Three Illegal Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has lodged FIRs against three illegal housing schemes, said a RDA spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA had lodged FIRs against illegal housing schemes namely Imperial City in Mauza Sahang Mandra at Chakwal Road, National Gold Enclave in Mauza Sahang Mandra at Chakwal Road and Kashmir Green City in Mauza Kari Dulal at G.T. Road Mandra, Tehsil Gujjar Khan, Rawalpindi.

Cases were registered against the owners namely Masood Azmat, Sardar Niaz Khan, Sardar Jahangir Akbar, Sheikh Nadeem Manwar and Muhammad Nadeem in Mandra police station, he informed.

He said that the MP&TE Directorate RDA was taking legal action against the illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes. Earlier, the authority had issued notices to the aforementioned illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman said that RDA had warned that without getting the requisite No Objection Certificate from RDA for launching a housing scheme, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc.

within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisements, marketing and development work of the projects would be illegal.

RDA had also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to check the status of the housing project on the official website of RDA or visit the authority’s office to get information.

The sponsors of illegal housing projects had also been warned to immediately stop the marketing of the unapproved schemes to avoid strict legal action, he added.

He said RDA had sent letters to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, the District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

The DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination, he added.

