RDA lodges FIRs against two Illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against two illegal housing schemes.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA lodged FIRs against two illegal housing schemes namely Mega City/Iqbal City for illegally advertising through M/s. GK Mega City Developers Pvt Ltd. and New Metro City for illegally advertising through M/s. BSM Developers Pvt Ltd. in Mouza Massa Kassowal at GT Road and Mouza Bhai Khan Matyal, Tehsil Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi.

FIRs were registered against Sheikh Tayyeb Zahid, Mubashir Hayyat, Qaiser Mahmood, Raja Zahid Hussain, Raja Daniyal, Bilal Bashir, Ijaz Ahmed and Syed Jalil ur Rehman, the RDA spokesperson informed.

He said, the MP&TE Directorate RDA is taking legal action against the illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman informed that before lodging FIRs, the authority had issued notices to the owners of illegal housing

schemes.

RDA had warned the rules violators that without getting NOC from RDA for launching the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc.

within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement, marketing and development of such projects through advertisement agencies is illegal, he added.

RDA had also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes, he said adding, the rules violators were warned to stop the marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing scheme and contact RDA for getting NOC and approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them, the spokesman said.

He said RDA had sent letters to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, the District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination, he added.