Open Menu

RDA Lodges FIRs Against Two Illegal Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 06:14 PM

RDA lodges FIRs against two Illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against two illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against two illegal housing schemes.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA lodged FIRs against two illegal housing schemes namely Mega City/Iqbal City for illegally advertising through M/s. GK Mega City Developers Pvt Ltd. and New Metro City for illegally advertising through M/s. BSM Developers Pvt Ltd. in Mouza Massa Kassowal at GT Road and Mouza Bhai Khan Matyal, Tehsil Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi.

FIRs were registered against Sheikh Tayyeb Zahid, Mubashir Hayyat, Qaiser Mahmood, Raja Zahid Hussain, Raja Daniyal, Bilal Bashir, Ijaz Ahmed and Syed Jalil ur Rehman, the RDA spokesperson informed.

He said, the MP&TE Directorate RDA is taking legal action against the illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman informed that before lodging FIRs, the authority had issued notices to the owners of illegal housing

schemes.

RDA had warned the rules violators that without getting NOC from RDA for launching the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc.

within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement, marketing and development of such projects through advertisement agencies is illegal, he added.

RDA had also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes, he said adding, the rules violators were warned to stop the marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing scheme and contact RDA for getting NOC and approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them, the spokesman said.

He said RDA had sent letters to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, the District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Social Media Metro Noc Road Traffic Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency All From SNGPL Housing

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

9 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

10 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

10 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

10 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

10 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

10 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan