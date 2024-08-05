RDA Lodges FIRs Against Two Illegal Housing Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 06:14 PM
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against two illegal housing schemes
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against two illegal housing schemes.
According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA lodged FIRs against two illegal housing schemes namely Mega City/Iqbal City for illegally advertising through M/s. GK Mega City Developers Pvt Ltd. and New Metro City for illegally advertising through M/s. BSM Developers Pvt Ltd. in Mouza Massa Kassowal at GT Road and Mouza Bhai Khan Matyal, Tehsil Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi.
FIRs were registered against Sheikh Tayyeb Zahid, Mubashir Hayyat, Qaiser Mahmood, Raja Zahid Hussain, Raja Daniyal, Bilal Bashir, Ijaz Ahmed and Syed Jalil ur Rehman, the RDA spokesperson informed.
He said, the MP&TE Directorate RDA is taking legal action against the illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.
The spokesman informed that before lodging FIRs, the authority had issued notices to the owners of illegal housing
schemes.
RDA had warned the rules violators that without getting NOC from RDA for launching the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc.
within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement, marketing and development of such projects through advertisement agencies is illegal, he added.
RDA had also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes, he said adding, the rules violators were warned to stop the marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing scheme and contact RDA for getting NOC and approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them, the spokesman said.
He said RDA had sent letters to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, the District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.
The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination, he added.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar7 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI8 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops10 hours ago