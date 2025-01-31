RDA Marking Dedicated Bike Lane On Old Airport Road
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 10:02 PM
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has begun the marking of a dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road from Koral Chowk to Flying Club Chowk to facilitate to cyclists and bikers
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has begun the marking of a dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road from Koral Chowk to Flying Club Chowk to facilitate to cyclists and bikers.
According to a RDA spokesman, RDA under the vision of Director General (DG), RDA Kinza Murtaza, is taking significant strides to promote safe and sustainable transportation options in Rawalpindi city.
This initiative aims to ensure a safer journey for cyclists and bikers while enhancing the overall infrastructure of the city, the spokesperson informed.
The project covers a total length of 7 kilometers on both sides of the road, with a track width ranging from 10 to 12 feet, as per the site specifications.
In her message for the general public, the DG RDA said that this initiative aims to improve road safety and provide a safer, more organized route for cyclists and bikers.
The new lane would enhance traffic flow and reduce the risk of road accidents by clearly defining bike paths along one of the city’s busiest roads, she added.
“We are committed to making Rawalpindi a more cyclist-friendly city. The new biker-lane is part of our ongoing efforts to improve transportation infrastructure for all the residents, ensuring a safer and more sustainable environment for everyone, said Kinza Murtaza.
The project is expected to be completed very soon, and will serve as a model for future infrastructure projects aimed at promoting alternative transportation options in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad
RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road
Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim
NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain
National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal
Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road27 seconds ago
-
Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim29 seconds ago
-
National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah32 seconds ago
-
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal12 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as Ramadan Package12 minutes ago
-
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala12 minutes ago
-
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations23 minutes ago
-
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar express derailment: CEO46 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Sheikh in 3 cases50 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC disposes of bail applications of 4 PTI workers as withdrawn50 minutes ago
-
Twin cities' admins join hands to fight polio, DCs inaugurate campaign50 minutes ago