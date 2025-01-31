RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has begun the marking of a dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road from Koral Chowk to Flying Club Chowk to facilitate to cyclists and bikers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has begun the marking of a dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road from Koral Chowk to Flying Club Chowk to facilitate to cyclists and bikers.

According to a RDA spokesman, RDA under the vision of Director General (DG), RDA Kinza Murtaza, is taking significant strides to promote safe and sustainable transportation options in Rawalpindi city.

This initiative aims to ensure a safer journey for cyclists and bikers while enhancing the overall infrastructure of the city, the spokesperson informed.

The project covers a total length of 7 kilometers on both sides of the road, with a track width ranging from 10 to 12 feet, as per the site specifications.

In her message for the general public, the DG RDA said that this initiative aims to improve road safety and provide a safer, more organized route for cyclists and bikers.

The new lane would enhance traffic flow and reduce the risk of road accidents by clearly defining bike paths along one of the city’s busiest roads, she added.

“We are committed to making Rawalpindi a more cyclist-friendly city. The new biker-lane is part of our ongoing efforts to improve transportation infrastructure for all the residents, ensuring a safer and more sustainable environment for everyone, said Kinza Murtaza.

The project is expected to be completed very soon, and will serve as a model for future infrastructure projects aimed at promoting alternative transportation options in Rawalpindi.