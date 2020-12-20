RDA not to approve new societies without rainwater management plan: Chairman RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) will not approve new commercial or residential projects without proper plan for rainwater management said Chairman, RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

He informed that the Authority has finalized rules to utilize precious rainwater. "Rawalpindi becomes second Rainwater Harvesting City in the Punjab," RDA Chairman said.

He said that after the implementation of RDA's initiative with regards to rainwater harvesting, Rawalpindi will be the second city in the Punjab to introduce eco-friendly measures.

Keeping in view the depleting fresh water resources, it has become most important to collect and use rainwater, he added.

Talking about mosques, he said that there was more consumption and need for water in mosques and in order to meet their needs it could be further enhanced and there would be a bigger model of rainwater harvesting. The water coming out of the mosques was free of chemicals and ideal for irrigation, he said.

The rainwater collected will be used for ablution and usage in wash rooms.

The ablution water will be collected and used for watering plants and grass in the parks.

Rainwater harvesting is a new phenomenon for the people of Rawalpindi, but it is very useful for saving water for irrigation, gardening, at car wash stations and flush tanks, he said.

In short it could be used for anything except human consumption, for which there would be a need of filtration process.

According to RDA spokesman, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had showed willingness to fund the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) programme for using rainwater for ablution in mosques and the waste water coming from mosques for irrigation in large public parks.

The UN body will extend technical and financial assistance for using and recycling rainwater.

RDA had already started rainwater harvesting with the help of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). The agency had extended a gift of Rs50 million for the project, he said.