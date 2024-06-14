RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the direction of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, here on Friday observed anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the direction of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, here on Friday observed anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease.

The roofs of RDA and WASA buildings were cleaned and sprayed with the help of the Health Department.

The DG RDA had directed the Authority staff members to ensure cleanliness of the office and their homes.

The DG also directed MD WASA to conduct special checking of the tube wells and if there was any water leakage, it should be repaired on an emergency basis to prevent dengue larvae breeding.

The DG urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against dengue.

She said awareness played a key role in the fight against dengue because prevention was far better than cure.

She stressed the need for collective as well as individual efforts along with collaboration of all the stakeholders for the awareness, implementation and control of any epidemic.

The DG also highlighted ways to control various developmental stages of dengue from its eggs to larva and full grown mosquitoes.

Kinza Murtaza advised the citizens to remove stagnant water so that dengue larvae could be prevented.

On severe violations, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators and FIRs were also being lodged, she added.

She informed that the authority would continue its efforts against dengue.

The RDA spokesman informed that RDA was making efforts to raise awareness against dengue.

He informed that RDA also organized a seminar and walk on dengue control and prevention.

Chief Engineer Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Admin and Finance Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director Architecture Shujha Ali, Director Land Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Director Engineering Muhammad Kamran, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director Admin Iftikhar Ali, Deputy Director IT Dawood Khalid, Deputy Director PR, Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, other RDA officers and staff members attended the seminar and walk.