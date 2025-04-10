RDA observes Punjab Culture Day

(@FahadShabbir)

A beautiful and colourful ceremony was organized at the Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) Library on the occasion of Cultural Day, in which the culture and civilization of Punjab were highlighted richly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A beautiful and colourful ceremony was organized at the Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) library on the occasion of Cultural Day, in which the culture and civilization of Punjab were highlighted richly.

Additional Director General of RDA Owais Manzoor Tarar and other officers and employees dressed in traditional attire, including pug, Qameez-shalwar, patka and Punjabi robe.

A beautiful scene of Punjabi culture was presented to the beat of drums in the ceremony, which was greatly appreciated by the participants.

Owais Manzoor Tarar, in his address, said that the Punjabi language, culture and traditions have immense beauty and depth.

He said that Punjab is a land of rivers, flowers, love and liveliness.

“Punjabi language, Mahiya, Heer Waris Shah, and Bhangra represent our great culture.”

This event served as a means of promoting the culture of Punjab and proved to be an important step in promoting tolerance, brotherhood, and local cultural values.

The ceremony was attended by renowned poets of the country including Iftikhar Butt, Anjum Saleemi, Qamar-ul-Zaman, Jafar Anjum Jatiana, Mahmood Amjad Harl, Riffat Waheed Malik, Riffat Anjum, Dr. Fakhra Noreen, Maheen Malik, Naveeda Maqbool Bhatti, Jahangir Imran, Shakoor Ahsan, Faisal Irfan, besides RDA officers Khawaja Arshad Javed, Iftikhar Ali and Atif Mahmood Chaudhry.