RDA Observes Punjab Culture Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM
A beautiful and colourful ceremony was organized at the Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) Library on the occasion of Cultural Day, in which the culture and civilization of Punjab were highlighted richly
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A beautiful and colourful ceremony was organized at the Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) library on the occasion of Cultural Day, in which the culture and civilization of Punjab were highlighted richly.
Additional Director General of RDA Owais Manzoor Tarar and other officers and employees dressed in traditional attire, including pug, Qameez-shalwar, patka and Punjabi robe.
A beautiful scene of Punjabi culture was presented to the beat of drums in the ceremony, which was greatly appreciated by the participants.
Owais Manzoor Tarar, in his address, said that the Punjabi language, culture and traditions have immense beauty and depth.
He said that Punjab is a land of rivers, flowers, love and liveliness.
“Punjabi language, Mahiya, Heer Waris Shah, and Bhangra represent our great culture.”
This event served as a means of promoting the culture of Punjab and proved to be an important step in promoting tolerance, brotherhood, and local cultural values.
The ceremony was attended by renowned poets of the country including Iftikhar Butt, Anjum Saleemi, Qamar-ul-Zaman, Jafar Anjum Jatiana, Mahmood Amjad Harl, Riffat Waheed Malik, Riffat Anjum, Dr. Fakhra Noreen, Maheen Malik, Naveeda Maqbool Bhatti, Jahangir Imran, Shakoor Ahsan, Faisal Irfan, besides RDA officers Khawaja Arshad Javed, Iftikhar Ali and Atif Mahmood Chaudhry.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight47 seconds ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package50 seconds ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik10 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP11 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured11 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan11 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners11 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide21 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday21 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics21 minutes ago