Open Menu

RDA Observes Punjab Culture Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM

RDA observes Punjab Culture Day

A beautiful and colourful ceremony was organized at the Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) Library on the occasion of Cultural Day, in which the culture and civilization of Punjab were highlighted richly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A beautiful and colourful ceremony was organized at the Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) library on the occasion of Cultural Day, in which the culture and civilization of Punjab were highlighted richly.

Additional Director General of RDA Owais Manzoor Tarar and other officers and employees dressed in traditional attire, including pug, Qameez-shalwar, patka and Punjabi robe.

A beautiful scene of Punjabi culture was presented to the beat of drums in the ceremony, which was greatly appreciated by the participants.

Owais Manzoor Tarar, in his address, said that the Punjabi language, culture and traditions have immense beauty and depth.

He said that Punjab is a land of rivers, flowers, love and liveliness.

“Punjabi language, Mahiya, Heer Waris Shah, and Bhangra represent our great culture.”

This event served as a means of promoting the culture of Punjab and proved to be an important step in promoting tolerance, brotherhood, and local cultural values.

The ceremony was attended by renowned poets of the country including Iftikhar Butt, Anjum Saleemi, Qamar-ul-Zaman, Jafar Anjum Jatiana, Mahmood Amjad Harl, Riffat Waheed Malik, Riffat Anjum, Dr. Fakhra Noreen, Maheen Malik, Naveeda Maqbool Bhatti, Jahangir Imran, Shakoor Ahsan, Faisal Irfan, besides RDA officers Khawaja Arshad Javed, Iftikhar Ali and Atif Mahmood Chaudhry.

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan