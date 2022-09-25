UrduPoint.com

RDA Officers Directed To Accelerate Anti-dengue Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 01:40 PM

RDA officers directed to accelerate anti-dengue campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the ongoing anti-dengue campaign and utilize all available resources to ensure cleanliness, detect dengue larvae and remove stagnant water.

According to a RDA spokesman, the DG had directed the administration of five housing schemes including Bahria Town, Faisal Town, Top City, University Town and Mumtaz City, which come under RDA control to focus on anti-dengue activities.

The DG also instructed the administration of the housing schemes to hire entomologists.

He urged the citizens to take special care and all possible cleanliness arrangements should be made.

The residents should also use mosquito repellent spray, he said adding, water drainage system should be checked regularly so that if there is any stagnant water, it could be removed.

The DG had also nominated Assistant Director Planning, Mehwish Naseem as focal person for the five housing schemes.

To another question the spokesman informed that RDA on the directives of the DG had issued notices to 14 illegal housing schemes.

He said, on the direction of the DG RDA, the authorities concerned were taking legal action against illegal advertising and marketing of the illegal housing schemes.

The authority had issued notices to 14 housing schemes including Tab City Housing Scheme, Turkish Smart City Housing Scheme, Al-Rahmat Housing Scheme, Nishan-e-Mustafa Housing Scheme, Ample Living Housing Scheme, the Countryside Farms Housing Scheme at Mouza Baga Sheikhan Chak Beli Khan Road, Pine Green Housing Scheme, New Murree Township Housing Scheme, Hope City Housing Scheme, Bunyad Housing Scheme, Tokyo Smart City Housing Scheme, Green Hills Enclave at Mouza Lakot Expressway Murree, Agro Park Housing Scheme at Ratta Gujran, Rawat Rawalpindi and Forest Town at Mouza Chhani Sher Alam GT Road Rawalpindi.

He said that the RDA had also lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against three housing schemes including Turkish Smart City, Ample Living and The Countryside Housing Schemes while applications were submitted in relevant police stations for registration of FIRs against other illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman informed that the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements, adding, in this regard, the planning wing of the RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against illegal and misleading advertisements of the illegal housing schemes.

On the direction of the DG RDA, the public had been advised not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, he said adding, the citizens could check the status of the housing projects from RDA official website www.rda.gop.pk.emes.

/395

Related Topics

Police Dengue Water Murree Road Tokyo Rawalpindi Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency All From Top Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

13 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

13 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

13 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.